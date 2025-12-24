Halisi Africa to host Kwanzaa celebration Friday to build community connections

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Halisi Africa is transforming its annual Kwanzaa dinner into an interactive cultural experience that builds genuine community connections through food and education.



Guests will be able to participate in games and activities to discover Kwanzaa's seven principles while connecting with neighbors beyond small talk.



Dinner tickets cost $25, with a $5 option for those who want to attend just the educational Kwanzaa event.



Watch the video to see why community members are excited for this unique experience.

Halisi Africa to hosts interactive Kwanzaa celebration to build community connections

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Staff here at Halisi Africa will be right here in this kitchen on Friday, using these pans to cook more than just a meal.

They'll be cooking with purpose.

I'm Lyric Sloan, your Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter, showing you how one local restaurant is using food to bring people together to celebrate the principles of Kwanzaa, one dish at a time.

"Kwanzaa is so unique because it's not a religious holiday, it's something that is based in the values of community," Halisi Africa General Manager Bryant Shaw said.

That spirit of togetherness will take center stage in just a few days at Halisi Africa, where General Manager Bryant Shaw transforms dinner into something deeper.

Through interactive games and shared conversation, guests will discover the seven principles of Kwanzaa while building real connections with their neighbors.

"This is my first time attending a Kwanzaa event ever and being able to find out about it in a fun way," neighbor Lakisha Williamson said.

Shaw says the evening will go beyond surface level socializing.

"We call each other neighbors, but I would love for us to feel like neighbors. You know what I mean? So many of us in our community don't know the person sitting next to us, don't know the person who lives next door, but this is going to be an opportunity for people who maybe wouldn't have met to get to know each other," Shaw said.

The goal is simple, help people understand Kwanzaa while fostering appreciation for different cultures in their own community.

"It's so valuable, and I believe that people are going to leave with moments that they won't be able to replace," Shaw said.

Spots are still available for the celebration dinner.

Tickets cost $25 or you can just attend the Kwanzaa program for $5. You can visit the website shown on your screen to reserve your place at the table.

The Dinner will be this Friday, December 26 at Halisi Africa, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Shaw says guests should come ready to learn, have fun, and get to know your neighbors.

