TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — TriHeart Community Outreach is meeting real needs with real action right where the community is.



What started as a simple observation became a powerful response showing that action doesn’t have to wait.

A Meal for All, provided food and essential hygiene items, to the unhoused, less fortunate, or anyone in unforseen circumstances.

Watch the video to see how TriHeart Communtiy Outreach proved that collective generosity can fuel meaningful change.

From seeing a need to serving a city: TriHeart Community Outreach feeds people in need

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Just steps away from the Kearney Center, one of Tallahassee's largest resources for people experiencing homelessness, a local community group is meeting people exactly where they are.

I'm Lyric Sloan in Southwest Tallahassee, where volunteers served free hot meals, removing barriers and making sure no one has to choose between getting help and going hungry.

New organizations form every day, but immediate impact is rare. '

TriHeart Community Outreach is proving otherwise.

For TriHeart Community Outreach, it started with what they saw around them.

" Just riding around town every single day, you saw people with nothing or not as much as they needed," Christel Johnson, TriHeart Community Outreach Founder, said.

Rather than waiting for a spotlight, these women chose action, showing up for their community in ways that matter most.

Their first event, A Meal for All, lived up to its name, not just for the homeless, but for the less fortunate, the struggling and anyone facing a difficult season.

" I have a meal to eat tonight, free, and it's a blessing to have it, man, believe me," Kelvin Johnson, Tallahassee resident, said.

The impact didn't stop at a warm plate of food.

Attendees also received hygiene bags filled with hand sanitizer, wipes, deodorant, toothpaste and other essential items many take for granted.

"We know that some people don't have it, or they don't have enough of it, so we actually just did a little research to see what most people would need and they would want in their bags to make it all happen," Johnson said.

TriHeart Community Outreach turned to the very community they serve, sharing their mission on social media and posting an Amazon wishlist, the response was overwhelming.

"We had a lot of people to donate to that the hygiene bags. We literally spent nothing on the hygiene bags," Latasha Burke, TriHeart Community Outreach Founder, said.

"We just knew it was a blessing that people saw the vision that we had that we want to give back, and they did not mind assisting," Johnson said.

Organizers say this is something they plan to do throughout the year, rotating through communities where the need is the greatest.

Eventually, they plan to move beyond meals and hygiene kits and address the needs of the community directly.

In Southwest Tallahassee, Lyric Sloan, ABC 27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.