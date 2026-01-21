TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Big Bend Continuum of Care needs your help to complete their annual Point-in-Time Count.



The count surveys the state of homelessness in our area to help agencies respond to the needs of our most vulnerable population.

Volunteers can sign up through January 24th.

Watch the video below to see how agencies use the data and why its collection is so important.

Call for volunteers for Point-in-Time Count, to survey state of homelessness in our area

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Big Bend Continuum of Care is looking for more volunteers to help complete their annual point-in-time count. The initiative surveys the needs of our unhoused population in our area. I’m Maya Sargent, your neighborhood reporter in Southwest Tallahassee. Shelters say the count is crucial as they use the data to get more to resources for our most vulnerable neighbors

Big Bend Continuum of Care is asking for your help to take part in their annual Point-in-Time Count.

"It's our one and only time that we really do a very thorough deep dive into serving individuals experiencing homelessness and have that community support," said Johnna Coleman, Executive Director of BBCoC.

Coleman said their looking for between 80 and 100 volunteers.

Places like The Kearney Center, our emergency shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness, said they rely on this data.

"This is very important so that we have a true pulse on what's happening with our unsheltered friends and family in our area," said Sonya Wilson, Executive Director of The Kearney Center.

Wilson said it's not only a chance to connect with those experiencing homelessness, they also use the data to seek funding opportunities.

"It is very, very important from many standpoints, not just identifying how many unsheltered we have, but from developers understanding the need for affordable housing in our communities," said Wilson.

Volunteers will get training ahead of the count on January 25th.

Coleman said she hopes taking part will undo misconceptions people may have about homelessness.

"Homelessness looks like the person working every day who may be struggling to either maintain housing and may be sleeping in their cars," said Coleman.

Johnna said volunteers will get training ahead of the count on January 25th. You have until January 24th to sign up to volunteer, and you can find information about how to sign up on this web story at WTXL.TV.

In Southwest Tallahassee, Maya Sargent, ABC 27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.