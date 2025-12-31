Big Bend Continuum of Care homelessness survey kicks off in January

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Big Bend Continuum of Care's Point-in-Time Count is happening on January 26–30. It's more than a data collection. It’s a community effort to understand and support people experiencing homelessness.

The count provides a snapshot of homelessness in Leon, Gadsden, Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson, Liberty, Madison, and Taylor counties.



It helps the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development assess community needs and guides their funding choices.



Watch the video to see how you can help with this effort and why it's so important.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Since COVID-19, the number of people experiencing homelessness has increased. That's according to the Big Bend Continuum of Care.

Organizers with the group say, one of the main groups impacted our families.

I'm Lyric Sloan, your neighborhood reporter in Southwest Tallahassee, showing you the efforts needed to get the aid needed to decrease that number and how you can help.

The last week of January doesn't just close out the year, it marks the beginning of a new year of change for people experiencing homelessness.

"It's a time for us to do a physical count of the individuals and households that are experiencing homelessness in our region," Johnna Coleman, the executive director for Big Bend Continuum of Care, said.

That change starts with the Point-in-Time Count conducted by the Big Bend Continuum of Care.

The count provides a snapshot of what homelessness looks like on a single night.

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) uses a portion of that information to assess community need and how funding is being used.

"HUD uses a portion of the information that we get from the count to determine what our need is and also to look at whether or not we have been good stewards of our dollars, whether homelessness has increased or decreased," Coleman said.

Before the numbers are counted, the Point-in-Time Count begins with connection.

Volunteers first gather at headquarters, where they're paired with outreach specialists like Michael Clary, who work in the community every day, building trust and understanding.

"We go out in the community and engage with the homeless and unsheltered individuals, and not just in the communities, in encampments or wherever they are," Clary said.

Treneicia Coleman has experienced the Point-in-Time Count firsthand, seeing how effectively it's conducted by meeting people where they are and taking time to hear their stories.

"It's definitely like nice hearing their stories. They always love to tell those, so hearing their stories and just realizing that this is reality for some people," Coleman said.

This year's Point in Time Count will take place January 26th through the 30th.

Organizers say one thing is missing: your help,

"And it's just not going to happen. We can't do it without having those volunteers come out and join us," Coleman said.

Organizers say the Point in Time Count is one of the most important tools they have to advocate for resources and support for people experiencing homelessness.

If you are interested in volunteering, click the link to the application.'

In Southwest Tallahassee, Lyric Sloan, ABC 27.

