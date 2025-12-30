TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee will host the 2026 World Athletics Cross Country Championships on January 10.



500+ athletes from 60+ countries will compete at Apalachee Regional Park.

The gates at Apalachee Regional Park open at 7:45 a.m. The first race is at 10:55 a.m.

Watch the video below to hear from event organizers and an Olympic runner about this prestigious competition and how it could help Tallahassee's economy.

World's best cross-country runners head to Tallahassee for global championships

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The world's best cross-country runners are heading to Leon County.

I'm Justin White, your Neighborhood reporter at Apalachee Regional Park as Tallahassee hosts the 2026 World Athletics Cross Country Championships.

"Leon County will be the center of the global running world," said Kerri Post, Executive Director of the Leon County Division of Tourism.

The World Athletics Cross Country Championships is returning to U.S. soil for the first time in over three decades, with more than 500 athletes representing over 60 countries set to compete at Apalachee Regional Park on January 10. Kerri Post, the executive director of the Leon County Division of Tourism, also known as Visit Tallahassee, told me what this means to host this event.

"What we do here, this is like our Augusta. I mean, we truly are the capital of cross country because we have worked 15 years to develop the course to develop the product. It's a course that is designed by runners for runners and coaches and spectators. And you can feel it and when you come out here for event day. You are going to be blown away," Post said.

And Kerri also shared the impact on our local economy.

“We anticipate an economic impact of millions of dollars coming into our community. But it's not just the direct visitor spending, the marketing value of hosting this event is immense,” Post added.

The course has been completely redesigned with challenges that embody Tallahassee and Florida with sand and water to represent our beaches and lakes, mud for the Everglades, and of course, a classic Florida staple: gators.

"So we have a couple of fallen logs that have fallen out here at the course. And they've been carved on site, turned into different scenes with alligators and lily pads, and it's gonna be so fun," said Genesis Leggett, Director of Marketing and Communications at Visit Tallahassee.

And Team USA Runners Like Graham Blanks say it means more to race here at home.

"I think it's really exciting that my friends and family can come down, but also that young distance runners from this region will have an opportunity to see the best in the world come down to Tallahassee and race the cross country champs," Blanks said.

It's not just these champion runners getting this great experience. The fans also have a lot to look forward to as well with food trucks, live music, a beer garden, and a fun run.

Senior Sports Director for Visit Tallahassee, Taylor Wheaton, also told me:

"We're really excited that a portion of the proceeds will go back to Leon County Schools track & field and cross country programs. So every ticket sold for the fun run or spectators will go back towards our community," Wheaton said.

So don't forget to mark your calendars and join the world in Leon County for one of the biggest sporting events in Tallahassee.

Gates open at 7:45 a.m. on January 10, and the first race of the day begins at 10:55 a.m.

