World Athletics Cross Country Championships leaves lasting impact on Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee exceeded expectations, drawing more than 10,000 spectators and boosting the local economy.



Athletes from more than 50 countries competed in the championships.

County leaders say parts of the championship course are here to stay.

Watch the video below to hear from county officials.

World Athletics Cross Country Championships leaves a lasting impact on Tallahassee

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Justin White, your neighborhood reporter at Apalachee Regional Park.

Just days after the World Athletics Cross Country Championships wrapped up, the lasting impact isn’t just being found on the course, it’s being felt across the Tallahassee community, where leaders say this event may have changed what’s possible.

Leon County Commission Chair Christian Caban said, "It shows that now we have a proven track record to deliver and be a dependable partner to host world championships from anywhere in the world, and so I think that will help drive more sports tourism in the future."

As crews break down the championship setup, the scale and impact of the World Athletics Cross Country Championships is becoming clear.

Local leaders say the event drew more than 10,000 ticketed spectators, far exceeding the projected 5,000.

On top of that, Tallahassee welcomed athletes from over 50 countries.

Leon County Commission Chair Christian Caban says this international event improved Leon County's economy and reputation.

“Anytime you have 10,000 folks come from out of your community, that’s money spent at retail, restaurants, hotels. And so anytime you have that, that’s a huge economic boost. And more importantly, this puts a global spotlight on Tallahassee and Leon County,” added Caban

And with the way the world showed out, Caban says he's working with county commissioners to bring the event back to Tallahassee in the future.

Even though the championship course has served its purpose, Leon County Parks Director Amanda Heidecker says neighbors can still enjoy mementos of the big race when they come back to Apalachee Regional Park.

“So our community can come out enjoy these beautiful trails, think about the thoughts they had on Saturday January 10th when we welcomed the world, and they can be part of that. You'll still see little pieces that aren't going to go away from the championship. Obviously, some of them are, because they were temporary, but we've worked really hard to make this a legacy for the community," said Heidecker

While any return would still be years away, local leaders say the championship left Tallahassee with something lasting: the confidence to host the world again.

From Apalachee Regional Park, I’m Justin White, ABC 27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.