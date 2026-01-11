TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee's World Athletics Cross Country Championships drew 10,000+ spectators, exceeding economic projections with an expected $4.3M impact.



10,000+ tickets were sold for the World Athletics Cross Country Championships.

The big event was held at Apalachee Regional Park.

Tallahassee hosts World Athletics Cross Country Championships, drawing over 10,000 spectators

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tallahassee crowned Cross Country World Champions Saturday.

I'm Justin White, your neighborhood reporter here at Apalachee Regional Park.

Where the world's best runners came to compete in the World Athletics Cross Country Championships

Christian Caban, Leon County Commission Chair, said,

“This is just an incredible turnout. We have folks from all over the world, just look behind us, this is incredible for Leon County.”

The World Athletics Cross Country Championships began early Saturday, with people from all over the world and our community coming out for the big day.

Kerri Post, Executive Director of the Leon County Division of Tourism, told me it took the whole community coming together to make this world event happen right here in Leon County.

“This is no small feat; there are over 500 community volunteers that are working this event, which is again it shows the testament, so many partnerships with businesses in our community to get it to this point,” said Post.

And Leon County Commission Chair Christian Caban told me the economic impact of this event is exceeding expectations

“We have projected 4.3 million dollars economic impact, and that was at 5,000 tickets sold, remember we’re at 7,000 plus now,” said Caban.

And during the event, the PA announcer addressed the crowd, saying 10,000 tickets had been sold.

And there was fun for all 10,000 plus with an elementary and middle school art contest, body painting, a kids athletic zone filled with games, a beer garden, and to top it off, a fun run on the same course as the World champs.

Along with proceeds from the Fun Run, tickets will go back to Leon County Schools track & Field and Cross Country Programs.

I also had the chance to catch up with FSU alum and South African Olympic runner Adriaan Wildschutt after his race, who told me how it felt to return to the capital city.

“It’s such an honor to be back here having all my alumni’s along side me and all the people from Tallahassee, I know personally how hard they worked to get this course, I remember when Coach Braman started this course and his main goal was to get an NCAA championship here he achieved that goal and even more so nowhere you have the World Championship right here in Tallahassee.”

With the world congregating to Tallahassee, Officials tell me the benefits will be felt here in Tallahassee and Leon County for years to come.

From Apalachee Regional Park, I'm Justin White, ABC 27

