New safety features on Oak Ridge Road in Woodville, aimed at tackling speeding in the area

SOUTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County is investing in road safety along Oak Ridge Road in Woodville.



Over $2 million has added to new warning signs, repaved the road, added 11 new school bus stop lights, and will soon install speed feedback monitors.

Other developments to come in this area include a sidewalk project on Canyon Creek Road.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

You might have noticed signs like these on Oak Ridge Road in Woodville. They're part of a multi-million dollar overhaul to improve road safety in this area. I'm Maya Sargent in Southeast Tallahassee, finding out about other safety updates in the area and ones in the works.

Slowing down cars and keeping pedestrians safe, that's the goal of the Oak Ridge Road Project with new warning signs, a repaved road, and new speed feedback monitors.

"That'll let folks know if you are driving too fast, it'll show your speed right away," said Leon County Commissioner Christian Caban. "It'll help educate folks what the speed limits are down here.

Most importantly, Leon County Commissioner Christian Caban said there's 11 new school bus stop lights.

"Those are instrumental for showing kids that we care, making sure that no kids are waiting in the dark for the bus stop," said Caban.

Principal Cari Molinaro at Woodville School said speeding is a problem she notices in the area. She's grateful for this investment.

"Because when I'm driving, I'm coming, okay, the speed limit changes as I come down Woodville Highway from 55 to 45 to 35 and then you hit the school zone, right?" said Molinaro. "Then people are still speeding, and they're right up on me and I'm trying to slow down."

Molinaro said safety is a big focus for the school, and the school bus stop lights are a big relief.

"I think it's amazing that they put lights at our school bus stops because we are all about safety, and that adds a huge layer of safety and keeping our kids safe at school, but also allowing them to feel safe," said Molinaro.

Molinaro said she would like to see other areas addressed, like the corner of Natural Bridge and Woodville Highway.

Commissioner Caban said the Oak Ridge Road Project was initiated by community members sharing their concerns.

"So I want our neighbors to know that if they see something they would like to see something changed, email our office," said Caban.

Other projects in the works: Commissioner Caban said construction is underway for the Canyon Creek Sidewalk project that will create a safe walking path for pedestrians.

