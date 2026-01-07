TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Opponents of the Capital City Country Club golf course sale say the decision over the historically significant land was made without enough community input or adequate protections. The city plans to create a memorial around the graves, and commissioners argue the sale will help the country club.



In 2019, the National Park Service identified unmarked graves of enslaved people on the Capital City Country Club property.

City commissioners voted 3–2 in December to sell the golf course for $1.2 million, citing financial recovery and a potential partnership with FAMU’s golf team.

Watch the video to see why activists and historians are calling for a town hall, protests, and a reversal of the sale.

Demonstration planned after sale of Capital City golf course

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

What began as a city land deal has become the flashpoint for community activism.

The City Commission voted to sell public land to the Capital City Country Club, land that includes the unmarked graves of enslaved people.

I'm Lyric Sloan in Southeast Tallahassee, where I spoke with neighbors who are preparing for a protest this Saturday, a protest they hope sparks change in civic engagement.

Community members fighting the Capital City Country Club land sale say this property carries deep historical weight.

In 2019 the National Park Service discovered unmarked graves of enslaved people on the site.

In December, city commissioners voted to sell the golf course for $1.2 million

"Motion on the table made by Commissioner Williams Cox, seconded by the mayor, all those in favor, signify by saying, aye. All those opposed? Passes 3-2 with Commissioner Porter and Commissioner Matlow in dissent," Mayor John Dailey said at the December 10 commission meeting.

But the Tallahassee Community Action Committee argues the city moved forward with the sale without meaningful public input.

"Now because they refused to listen to the public and the people, we have to do what we have to do to make sure black history in Tallahassee is protected," TCAC President Delilah Pierre said.

Organizers say the protest planned for Saturday aims to raise awareness and push for greater community involvement in decisions over public land.

Delaitre Hollinger is a historian at the Florida Civil Rights Museum.

"Where more people are aware of this issue, more people become concerned about this issue, and more people decide to stand up and take an active role in ensuring that the graves of our ancestors are properly, appropriately, and respectfully preserved for future generations," Hollinger said.

City leaders say the sale includes safeguards such as a memorial for the formerly enslaved graves. But Hollinger and Pierre argue those protections fall short and say sustained public pressure is the only way to bring meaningful change.

"We want a respectful commemoration, a respectful memorial to these individuals. We don't want people to tread on them. We don't want people to walk on them. We don't want people to drive over them, and we don't want people golfing on top of them," Hollinger said.

The Capital City Country Club has argued in the past the sale would improve its financial situation after the 2024 tornadoes and make way for a partnership with FAMU'S Golf team.

Opponents are now calling for a formal town hall, a chance to sit down with city leaders and have a real conversation with real members of the community in hopes of finding common ground on the issue at hand and have the sale reversed.

The protest set for Saturday reflects not just opposition to a land sale, but a greater call from the community for transparency and greater influence in city decision-making.

In Southeast Tallahassee, Lyric, Sloan, ABC 27

