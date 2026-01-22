Advocates push back against HIV medication funding cuts at Florida DOH

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Advocates rallied in Tallahassee against Florida's HIV medication cuts again on Wednesday as lawmakers called for federal intervention to restore ADAP funding.



Advocates and lawmakers are urging Gov. Ron DeSantis to reverse changes to Florida’s HIV medication eligibility rules.

Healthcare professionals warn the cuts could disrupt care for low-income individuals and families living with HIV.

From the State Capitol to the Department of Health, the debate over Florida’s HIV medication cuts continues to grow.

I am neighborhood reporter Lentheus Chaney in southeast Tallahassee, where I spoke with healthcare professionals and neighbors living with HIV about how DOH changes could impact their care and their future.

Supporters and advocates rallied for a second day in Tallahassee, this time at Florida’s Department of Health.

The effort to restore ADAP funding continued online as well.

In a virtual news conference, members of Congress and healthcare advocates called on Gov. Ron DeSantis to reverse the state’s decision.

Lawmakers, including Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, are calling for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to intervene.

“So I’m proud to stand alongside my fellow Florida Democrats in Congress and all of the incredible advocates who are fighting this to tell Governor DeSantis this: you got caught, and now you must immediately reverse course,” Schultz said.

Over at the Department of Health, advocates say the state’s new eligibility rollback would leave single adults making just over $20,000 a year and families of four making just over $41,000 without coverage.

Advocate Michael Rajner says without coverage, his HIV medications would cost more than $9,000.

“It’s going to cost people a lot, and it’s going to cost people their lives in some cases potentially. We’re already seeing clients being lost to care, and basically this building has a chance to change the course of that direction,” Rajner said.

In a statement, the Florida Department of Health says the changes are necessary because of rising insurance costs and a lack of additional federal funding.

State officials say the department remains committed to the program and will continue covering HIV medication costs for individuals who are still eligible.

Dr. Paul Arons says lawmakers must decide whether budget limits should outweigh the risk of interrupted care for people living with HIV.

“The government needs to find that money, which is actually, if you look at the governor’s budget, $117 billion. This money that they’re short is one-tenth of 1% of that budget. There’s money somewhere to bridge this gap and save the lives and health of these patients,” Arons said.

Arons says he feels confident lawmakers are listening, but advocates will keep pressing for changes they believe protect patients and public health.

In Southeast Tallahassee, I am neighborhood reporter Lentheus Chaney, ABC 27.

