"A LIVING TEXTBOOK": Agriculture program at Woodville School working to expand following student success

There's one science class that looks a little different here at Woodville School, that's because they'are about to see theory come to life at their on-site farm. I'm Maya Sargent in Southeast Tallahassee, breaking down how this program has helped students and why they're working to expand resources here.

There's just as much activity happening outside of the classrrom at Woodville School as there is inside the classroom.

Students are taking care of animals ranging from cows to quail, chickens, and goats.

It's not just about teaching kids skills using hands-on learning; they can also earn qualifications in agriculture that count toward high school credits.

"I'm hyper aware of what one teacher can do to someone's entire life," said Kenneth Edwards, who runs the program here.

Edwards said they've seen an increase in pass rates because they're able to bring theory to life.

"Every part of what is in that agriculture textbook inside, that we do not use, is alive out here," said Edwards. "We have built a living textbook."

It's helped students like Christopher Washington and Mikayla Wilson, who helm the agriculture program here, forge friendships.

"I think it bonds us a lot because like we have to work with each other and it makes us like bring out that like teamwork side of us," said Washington.

I love the hands-on learning because of the tests that we have coming up soon," said Wilson. "I feel like it's a great way for learning."

The school tells me they're expanding this program further, building a barn at the back of the school, where they hope to make their own cheese and milk.

Principal Cari Molinaro said it's showing kids there are alternate career routes.

"College is definitely an avenue, but certainly it is okay to choose a career and be certified and trained in that area, and go on and start working and making money and providing for yourself," said Molinaro.

Staff say money for these resources has come from a variety of support systems, including the Foundation for Leon County Schools. Edwards said they're building a bigger barn at the back of the school. In Southeast Tallahassee, Maya Sargent, ABC 27.

