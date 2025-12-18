Annual Golf Cart Christmas Parade returns to St. Marks on Saturday, December 20th

ST. MARKS, Fla. (WTXL) — For 19 years, the St. Marks' Golf Cart Christmas parade has brought fun and community together, making a tradition to stand the test of time.



The Golf Cart Parade has been going on for almost two decades.

Many neighbors participate to deck the halls.

Watch the video below to learn more about this tradition.

The St Marks Golf Cart Christmas Parade is a tradition of community

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Along this road, you see behind me, there’ll be dozens of golf carts parading through town with the spirit of Christmas. However, this festive parade has become more; it’s a tradition of bringing the community together in a variety of ways.

I'm Serena Davanzo, your neighborhood reporter in St. Marks.

Billy Bishop has been with the parade since it was the yacht club’s boat parade in the 2000s. It started with just 15 participants and has grown to almost 50 last year.

However, besides the decorated golf carts, they get into the spirit by people bringing toys to give to local kids. Anyone going to the parade is welcome to bring an unwrapped toy to Bo Lynn’s grocery, and they’ll go to Operation Santa Wakulla.

Bishop believes that this parade has stood the test of time because of the community coming together.

"From the boat parade to the golf cart parade for 25 years. It brings the community together. It also brings in outsiders to look at St. Marks and see what St. Marks actually is," said Billy Bishop, a parade goer. "I guess that's the best reason for keeping up tradition, is to make sure that the community has something to enjoy, and we induce other people to St Mark's."

Bishop says his golf cart design this year is his favorite, but you’re gonna have to come out to see it. A little hint, it doesn’t just take any “who” to figure out which cart will be his.

In St. Marks, Serena Davanzo, ABC 27

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.