SOPCHOPPY, Fla. (WTXL) — Wakulla County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help in identifying a necklace that was found near human remains in the Apalachicola National Forest.



The remains were found off of Curtis Mill Road and Forest Road 399-Z in Sopchoppy on October 30th.

They are believed to be a white male, 48-65 years old.

Watch the video below to learn more about the pendant and the remains.

WCSO looking for the public's help in identifying a pendant found near human remains found in Wakulla County

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in identifying the person who owned the pendant shown here.

Wakulla County Sheriff's Office

The pendant was found near the human remains found in the Apalachicola National Forest on October 30th.

The remains were found off of Curtis Mill Road and Forest Road 399-Z in Sopchoppy. The remains are believed to be a white male between the ages of 48 and 65.

Detectives are hoping that releasing the image of this pendant would help them identify the owner.

This is an ongoing investigation, and if you know anything about it, please reach out to the sheriff’s office or Detective Tiffany Spears at 850-745-7184.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.