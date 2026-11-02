Quincy police chief reinstated after 3-month unpaid suspension following DUI arrest

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Quincy Police Chief Brian Alexander is being reinstated to his position following a three-month disciplinary suspension without pay, according to a news release from the city.

City Manager Roger P. Milton announced Alexander's reinstatement in a letter dated Sunday, saying Alexander's return as chief took effect at 8 a.m. Monday.

Milton said Alexander's suspension stemmed from what he described as a "momentary lapse in judgment" involving a personal matter unrelated to Alexander's official duties. The letter does not provide additional details about the matter. However, WTXL reported in July that Alexander was arrested on a DUI charge.

In addition to the unpaid suspension, Milton said he intends to place a written reprimand in Alexander's personnel file. He said the combination of disciplinary measures balances accountability with the city's desire to restore continuity in the police department's leadership.

Milton said he remains confident in Alexander's ability to lead the Quincy Police Department and carry out his responsibilities as police chief.

The city has continued to receive questions about public safety and the leadership of the police department, according to Milton. He said those concerns highlight the need to restore permanent leadership while maintaining accountability and professionalism.

Alexander will have the authority to immediately reorganize his staff as he believes necessary to address public safety concerns raised by residents and members of the City Commission, Milton said.

Milton said the reinstatement will allow the department to move forward while emphasizing expectations surrounding professional judgment, accountability and public trust.

Early this year, the city appointed Alexander to be its new police chief, becoming this city's third chief in less than three years. He formerly served as the police chief for the city of Gretna before departing in June.

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