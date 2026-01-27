QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — After months of waiting, seniors in Gadsden County are finally benefiting from new vans designed to provide safer, more reliable, and more comfortable transportation to appointments and daily activities.



The new vans replace older, worn-out vehicles that frequently broke down and caused uncomfortable rides for seniors.

Elderly Affairs officials say the upgraded transportation improves safety, reliability, and peace of mind for both seniors and staff.

Watch the video below to see how the new vans will make a difference for seniors in Gadsden County.

Gadsden County seniors get new vans, bringing safer and more comfortable transportation

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After months of waiting, seniors in Gadsden County are finally seeing their new vans hit the road. I'm Tatyana Purifoy, your Gadsden County reporter. With the arrival of these new vehicles, many seniors say they feel safer, more comfortable, and more confident traveling to their appointments and activities.

The new vans provide a big upgrade for Gadsden County's Elderly Affairs office. For years, the old fleet left both staff and seniors dealing with breakdowns, uncomfortable rides, and added stress. According to Laytoya Fryson, the director of Elderly Affairs, for years, the old vans left staff worried and stressed about when the next breakdown would happen. Now, with these new vans, that's all changing.

"It does feel good knowing that they are going to be out. They have a very safe way of being transported, along with our other vans that we do have, and we won't have to keep taking them back and forth to the shop for services to make sure they are safe."

The new vans offer more than just safer rides—they provide peace of mind for seniors who rely on daily transportation to maintain independence. Staff say the vans also reduce stress and downtime, letting them spend more time assisting residents instead of handling vehicle issues.

The vans arrived with a personal touch—County Commissioner Eric Hinson helped deliver them and wanted to speak about why having reliable transportation matters for local seniors.

"You have so many people that have those issues just getting around throughout the community… we can take them places to where they can go to the local grocery store. Some don't have transportation to go to the local grocery store."

For seniors in Gadsden County, these vans are a symbol of care, reliability, and independence. With these upgrades, staff can provide better service, and seniors can travel comfortably and safely to the places they need to go.

For many seniors, these new vans represent more than transportation—they represent safety and reassurance. The county says they are working on getting a van for the Chattahoochee location so that all the seniors across Gadsden County have reliable transportation. In Gadsden County, Tatyana Purifoy, ABC 27.

