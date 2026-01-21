Gadsden County commissioners move forward with design for new Boys and Girls Club location

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Gadsden County commissioners took an important step forward Tuesday night, selecting a design option for the future Boys and Girls Club and keeping the long-awaited project on track.



Commissioners reviewed multiple designs and agreed to move forward with an option that will allow staff to monitor the children at all times.

The Boys and Girls Club project has been in the works since 2023, and the new facility will be built at Ward’s Lot, land donated by the Gadsden County School District.

Watch the video below to see the design and what comes next.

Gadsden County commissioners move forward with Boys and Girls Club design

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Gadsden County commissioners took an important step forward for the future Boys and Girls Club.

I'm Tatyana Purifoy, your Gadsden County neighborhood reporter.

Tuesday night, commissioners got their first look at design options for the new location and decided which one would serve the community's needs best.

A design company presented multiple concepts Tuesday night, giving commissioners and the community a preview of what the future facility could look like.

This project has been years in the making.

Neighbors and commissioners have been trying to create a new Boys and Girls Club location since 2023 when funding was secured.

The facility will be built at Ward’s Lot—land donated by the Gadsden County School District back in October.

Gadsden County commissioner Brenda Holt said, “We need to settle down and make some decisions and go for it. It think that this has been a learning experience, but I pray that it never happens again.”

The design team needed direction quickly to keep the project on track.

They want to finalize plans and develop a construction timeline during a separate meeting on Wednesday.

Commissioners agreed to move forward with design option two which you see here.

The team says this design will allow staff to monitor the children at all times.

The plan includes a reception area, offices, a computer room, multi-purpose rooms, and a small kitchen.

Derrick Ellis, a Gadsden County neighbor, said, “At this point I think I speak for a lot of the citizens of Gadsden County that, regardless of the options, both of them would be winners. So let's move with one of them. I think they voted for option number two which appears to be fine. Let's just get on with this project. It's been way way way too long.”

Commissioners say the final design and construction timeline will be discussed at a future meeting, where the public will have a chance to share their opinions.

In Gadsden County, Tatyana Purifoy, ABC 27.

