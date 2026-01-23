Gadsden Arts Center and Museum launches annual fundraiser celebrating local artists

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — For two weeks, the Gadsden Arts Center and Museum is inviting the community to explore local art, support regional artists, and engage in hands-on creative programs for all ages.



Last year’s fundraiser raised approximately $40,000, supporting both featured artists and the museum’s educational programs.

The museum hosts free Saturday youth art sessions, where families can create and learn together in a fun, hands-on environment.

Watch the video below to see how the community is coming together through creativity during 2 Weeks with the Arts.

Gadsden Arts Center and Museum launches annual fundraiser celebrating local artist

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Art in Gadsden County is about more than what meets the eye.

“It's really important when you do view art to, to really look beyond what is on the canvas.”

I’m Tatyana Purifoy, your Gadsden County neighborhood reporter — and for the next two weeks, the Gadsden Arts Center and Museum is inviting the community to explore local creativity and support its annual fundraiser, 2 Weeks with the Arts.

The Gadsden Arts Center and Museum is using this event to highlight regional artists while raising funds that help keep its programs running year-round. Organizers say last year’s fundraiser generated nearly forty-thousand dollars, with that money supporting both the artists featured and the museum’s education and outreach efforts.

“Seeing families that aren't a part of the community that are driving from Gretna or Tallahassee just to come here has been so wonderful seeing these people coming to Quincy and realizing wow, there is stuff out here.”

A major focus of the museum’s outreach is its free Saturday art program, where some of the fundraising money is going towards. Families can drop in, create together, and explore art in a relaxed, hands-on setting.

The program is designed to make art accessible for all ages, giving children and parents a chance to learn side by side.

When a person buys artwork within these two weeks, they are doing more than a beautiful piece.

“When a person purchases a piece from the Collect Select exhibition, they’re supporting the artist and the museum. We split the proceeds 50 50 because it is our mission to support the artist as well.”

In addition to family programming, the museum also features a youth exhibit showcasing artwork from students as young as high school through college. Leaders say community involvement plays a vital role in helping people engage with art and discover what inspires them.

2 Weeks with the Arts runs through the end of the month at the Gadsden Arts Center and Museum in Quincy, with a public reception Saturday, where guests can view the exhibit and meet the artists behind the work.

In Gadsden County, Tatyana Purifoy, ABC 27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

