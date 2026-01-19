QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Lake Talquin in Gadsden County is once again hosting the Crappie Masters National Qualifier, bringing top anglers from across the country for two days of tournament action, community events, and prize money on the line.



Local businesses, including the family-owned Whippoorwill Lodge, are preparing for the influx of competitors and visitors.

Watch the video below to see how anglers and organizers are getting ready for the tournament and what the weekend has in store.

For the third straight year, Lake Talquin has been selected as a host site for the Crappie Masters National Qualifier. I'm Tatyana Purifoy, your Gadsden County Neighborhood Reporter. And the two-day tournament draws competitors from around the country and creates a surge of activity for nearby businesses.

The Crappie Masters National Qualifier returns to Lake Talquin for the third consecutive year, marking the first stop in a series of tournaments held nationwide.

Anglers are competing for a top prize of $10,000, with another $10,000 being reinvested directly back into Lake Talquin.

The top 12 finishers will earn prize money, and the top twenty automatically qualify for the Crappie Masters Championship.

Blake Jackson, the owner of Crappie Masters, said, "The one thing that keeps drawing me back to certain lakes like Lake Talquin for the third year in a row is the community. There's really nothing like it. There's so much work that all comes crashing down in a little two-day nutshell, as I always say. You got two days of tournament action and it goes by super, super fast, but it's always a great time."

With dozens of competitors expected on the water, local businesses are preparing for an increase in traffic throughout the weekend.

One of those businesses is Whippoorwill Lodge — a family-owned bait and tackle shop that's been serving fishermen on Lake Talquin for more than 35 years.

Jeff Dubree, the owner of Whippoorwill Lodge, said, "Some of the fisherman use live bait, and they will use a lot more than what the casual angler would use. So sometimes it's a little tricky making sure you have enough bait, so we just have to amp that up a little bit and get more. But other than that, it's just a start of a — believe it or not, as cold as it is — the start of the spring season… starts about now for us."

Organizers say tournaments like this not only highlight Lake Talquin as a premier fishing destination, but also provide an economic boost for the surrounding community.

Each day of competition begins at nine in the morning, with anglers required to stop fishing by three p.m. in order to weigh in their catch.

As Lake Talquin opens the national qualifier season, organizers say the weekend is designed to include the entire community — from seasoned anglers to young fishermen taking part in the kids fishing rodeo for ages zero to eighteen. In Gadsden County, Tatyana Purifoy, ABC 27.

