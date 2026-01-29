Cold weather shelter opens in Quincy as community steps up

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — As cold weather grips Gadsden County, the W.S. Stevens Center in Quincy is opening its doors to provide a safe, warm place for people with nowhere else to go, thanks to strong community support.



The W.S. Stevens Center has been operating as a cold weather shelter since Monday, welcoming about 18 people each night and offering a safe, comfortable environment.

Community members, local restaurants, and organizations are donating meals and resources to ensure guests have access to warm food and care.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As cold weather continues across Gadsden County, one Quincy location is providing more than just warmth — it's offering support, connection, and care for people with nowhere else to go. Im Tatyana Purifoy, your Gadsden County neighborhood reporter, and the W.S. Stevens Center has been serving as a cold weather shelter, made possible by the community stepping up to help.

Since Monday, the W.S. Stevens Center in Quincy has been operating as a cold weather shelter, welcoming about 18 people each night. Staff members are on site to help guests feel safe, comfortable, and cared for as temperatures drop across the county.

Community support plays a major role in keeping the shelter running — including help from local restaurant and organizations who are donating meals to make sure everyone has access to warm food during the cold nights.

"Us as the citizens of Gadsden County Ministries, we come together and we make things happen for them until they are able to come to a place where they're able to get on their feet again."

For county leaders like Ronterious Green, who have worked closely with the shelter over the years, say these efforts highlight how critical the center becomes during extreme weather — especially for people who may not have heat or electricity where they're staying.

"With the exception of the snow day that we had last year, this has probably been the most people that we've had in the shelter at one time. Out goal is to make sure that you have a place to go.”

Commissioner Green says these shelters are a lifeline for people who might otherwise face dangerous conditions. From providing a warm bed to offering meals and human connection, the shelter represents how Gadsden County comes together to care for its most vulnerable residents.

As temperatures remain low, staff and community members continue their work, ensuring the shelter remains open and welcoming each night.

The cold weather shelter will be open everyday at 6PM until Sunday. In Gadsden County, Tatyana Purifoy, ABC 27.

