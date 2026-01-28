Outdoor workers prepared for more cold weather in Gadsden County

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Gadsden County is bracing for a blast of Arctic air this week and into the weekend, with dangerously cold temperatures and strong winds expected to impact daily routines, especially for those working outdoors.



Forecasters warn temperatures could drop to near record-breaking levels, with wind chills making it feel even colder across the county.

Outdoor workers, including construction crews, say the cold affects job sites and equipment, requiring extra preparation and slower starts to the day.

Watch the video below to see how workers are preparing and what to expect as the cold settles in.

Arctic cold grips Gadsden County ahead of the weekend

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A blast of Arctic air is moving into Gadsden County this weekend, bringing some of the coldest temperatures in years. I'm Tatyana, your Gadsden County neighborhood reporter, and frigid mornings, gusty winds, and dangerously low wind chills mean residents will need to bundle up and take precautions if they're heading outside.

This combination of frigid air and strong wind gusts could make it feel dangerously cold, especially in the mornings and overnight hours. The cold could impact everything from outdoor activities to daily commutes, and experts say it's important to take precautions before heading outside.

"The cold that we’ve got for now is Arctic air coming in from Canada, but the problem is that it's already set in. We've got another area of even colder air behind it, so it's reinforcing the cold that we already have and just adding to it, making temperatures go to potentially record-breaking cold."

For local construction workers and others who spend long hours outdoors, this weekend's extreme cold isn't just uncomfortable — it can make early mornings and long shifts especially challenging.

Layering up, planning for slower starts, and protecting equipment are all parts of how they prepare to face the bitter temperatures.

"Oh yea, it will freeze the dirt, and it makes it a little hard. You'll stumble more…. The sun, whenever we usually have a sunny day, it will thaw it out. And just like this morning, it was froze. By 9:30, 10:00, it was back like it was."

Experts say layering up and limiting time outdoors is crucial.

As the cold settles in, residents and workers across Gadsden County are making adjustments to stay safe and get through the weekend's frigid conditions.

As Gadsden County faces low temperatures and strong winds this weekend, experts urge residents to dress in layers, limit time outdoors, and take extra precautions to stay safe.

In Gadsden County, Tatyana Purifoy, ABC 27.

