Tallahassee Flea Market Exchange officially opens for business Saturday

NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL — A new flea market in Tallahassee is bringing a fresh vibe to the city, offering local vendors and shoppers a place to connect after a snowstorm forced a previous market to close.

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Tallahassee Exchange Flea Market officially opens for business

For many vendors, the market represents more than just a place to sell; it is an opportunity to return to business.

"You know, the flea market closed some time ago, and they've been wandering, going from place to place, and some of them haven't done anything. So, this is an opportunity for them to get back out, to do their crafts or their merchandise, and to sell," Claudette Cromartie, Tallahassee Flea Market Exchange Treasurer, said.

Cromartie says there are plans to grow the location.

"It’s going to be a flea market that's going to be here for a while and that we're going to expand. And we can't go to any city and not have a flea market," Cromartie said.

Many in the community see this flea market as a replacement for the one that closed after the snowstorm. However, Cromartie says this market is not about recreating the past, but about bringing something new to Tallahassee.

"It will not compare to the other flea market. We are bringing a different vibe. We're bringing a different type of atmosphere. And when we get our expansion, it's going to be totally different," Cromartie said.

For visitors, that new energy is already drawing attention. Shoppers say they are excited to make the market a regular weekend stop.

"It's something I would love to come to more often, and once it grows, of course, next weekend, most definitely," Marquetta Stokes, a community memeber, said.

Beyond shopping, the market is about fostering community and supporting local businesses, from hobbyists to family-run ventures.

"You know, though, we still have a mall in town, right? It's so important for the community to get together, but for also vendors to share this. Sometimes this is their location, right? And so, to have a place where they can learn and sell and also connect with their customers, it's just vibrant, but it adds to the community," Doug Ott, a communtiy member, said.

The Tallahassee Exchange is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers say, as attendance grows, they’re looking to expand hours in the future.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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