NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — For families waiting for answers in unsolved homicides or cold cases, a new DNA technology could give investigators another way to move cases forward.

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Tallahassee detectives look to DNA technology to help solve more cold cases

Tallahassee Police recently used genetic genealogy for the first time to help identify human remains in a case that had gone unsolved for 24 years.

Now, detectives hope the technology can help them uncover new leads in other cold cases, including investigations where they are still trying to identify a homicide suspect.

Genetic genealogy allows investigators to compare DNA collected from evidence with genetic profiles uploaded to databases. By finding potential matches, specialists can build family trees that may help investigators identify individuals connected to the DNA.

Tallahassee Police Detective, Mark Ray, says evidence from the 24-year-old case was sent to a laboratory in Texas. Specialists extracted the DNA and compared it with profiles in databases that include information submitted through services such as Ancestry.com and 23andMe.

The testing was funded through a grant from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Ray says genetic genealogy is typically considered an investigative option after other methods have failed to produce answers.

"This technology can be used for any homicide case, and so I look forward to using it for some of our other cold cases. We have one pending with the same lab, and hopefully we have the same results. In those cases, it's more about identifying suspects in those cases than the individual," Ray said.

For detectives, the technology could provide another avenue when traditional investigative methods have reached a dead end.

While its first use helped identify remains, investigators hope the same approach could help generate leads in cases where a suspect has not been identified.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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