TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A 24-year mystery has been solved after advances in DNA technology helped investigators identify human remains found in Tallahassee as a California man who disappeared in 2001.

Investigators identified the man as George Sotelo, whose family had not heard from him since he left California more than two decades ago. While his identification provides some answers for his family, investigators still do not know how Sotelo ended up nearly 2,000 miles from home or the circumstances surrounding his death.

The case began in 2002, when a maintenance crew clearing a drainage ditch near Springhill Road and West Orange Avenue discovered human remains among debris.

An autopsy found no signs of trauma, and forensic analysis estimated the man was between 35 and 50 years old.

Investigators developed a DNA profile in 2010 and entered it into the Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, but no matches were found.

The case remained unresolved until 2025, when a grant awarded through the Florida Department of Law Enforcement allowed investigators to submit the remains for advanced DNA testing and forensic genetic genealogy.

That analysis identified potential relatives, giving members of the Big Bend Cold Case Task Force new leads to pursue.

Those leads eventually pointed investigators to a family in California. With help from the San Diego County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Unit, detectives learned Sotelo had left California in 2001 and had not been heard from since.

DNA provided by Sotelo's brother ultimately confirmed his identity.

"For more than two decades, our family has lived without knowing what happened to George after he left California," Sotelo's family said in a statement. "Learning that his remains have been identified brings us a measure of closure, but there are still questions about where his journey took him and how he ended up so far from home."

The family thanked investigators who continued working to identify Sotelo and said they hope someone who remembers him or crossed paths with him will come forward.

"While we may never know every detail of what happened, we are thankful that George has not been forgotten," the family said.

Investigators are now trying to learn more about Sotelo's final months, including how he traveled from California to Tallahassee.

The Big Bend Cold Case Task Force is asking anyone who knew Sotelo or may have encountered him during his travels in 2001 or 2002 to contact investigators.

The task force includes the Tallahassee Police Department, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Leon County Sheriff's Office and State Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information can contact the task force at 850-410-7611. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.

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