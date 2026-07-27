Sixth Avenue resurfacing kicks off to improve safety in midtown neighborhood

NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Crews are resurfacing Sixth Avenue between Thomasville Road and Magnolia Drive, continuing a series of improvements following recent underground utility upgrades.

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Sixth Avenue resurfacing kicks off to improve safety for drivers, cyclists, and walkers in midtown neighborhood

Crews have begun resurfacing Sixth Avenue between Thomasville Road and Magnolia Drive in midtown Tallahassee, continuing a series of improvements after recent underground utility upgrades and the resurfacing of Seventh Avenue.

City officials say the new pavement and fresh markings will improve safety for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians.

"We all appreciate a smooth ride down the road. It makes it safer for all of us. This is such a multimodal area as well so not just drivers will benefit from the cyclist will the pedestrians who are in the area enhanced safety is great for all of us," Lizzy Kelley of the City of Tallahassee said.

The city's adopted budget sets aside more than $2 million for road improvements this year as part of its $225.9 million general fund. City leaders say the project costs $607,980, and investments like this help extend the life of roads before more costly repairs are needed.

While the city is focused on the long-term benefits, some business owners are focused on the next few months. They say even with one lane staying open, roadwork can make customers think twice about stopping.

Store associate Alexandria Brindley says the disruption could also affect employees who rely on Sixth Avenue to get to work.

"Everybody that works here uses that road to get here so it is going to be a little bit of pain in the butt to try and get to work especially customers a lot of them come in through that way. I'm just hoping they love us enough to find any kind of way to come in," Brindley said.

Kelley says crews will generally work weekdays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., with one lane remaining open to keep traffic moving. The project is expected to last several months, and she asks that drivers slow down and stay alert.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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