NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — ABC27 first reported on the Lori Paige Center more than a year ago. The organization has spent more than a year working to create the space, a safe space designed for girls.

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Sisters Mentoring Sisters asked to leave Lori Paige Center amid lease dispute in northwest Tallahassee

Curtis Bender, an attorney for Sisters Mentoring Sisters, says the issue involves a memorandum of understanding, or MOU, and a lease dispute.

"We're a bit shocked, but is all over the MOU and we see very positive things." Bender said.

Bender says Bethel AME Church, which owns the building, and Sisters Mentoring Sisters are still working through the dispute. The outcome could determine whether the Lori Paige Center can remain at its current location.

"This center means a terrific amount to this community. It is a outcome base center that mentors women from nine through 18. It's a critical aspect of the community here and the Lori Paige foundation. These folks want this organization to stay here in the community where it's at, and we're hoping that it does." Bender said.

Sisters Mentoring Sisters was turning the space into a place where girls could find support, counseling and eventually help around the clock.

The organization named the center after Lori Paige, the Tallahassee girl who disappeared in 2023. Her remains were found nearly two years later.

Stephanie Tolbert of Sisters Mentoring Sisters previously described the vision for the center.

"There's nothing that we can't talk about here. There's nothing that we can't handle here. You won't be turned away here." Tolbert said.

Tolbert says the organization still plans to carry out the center's mission, even if it has to do that somewhere else.

I reached out to Bethel AME Church to find out why Sisters Mentoring Sisters was asked to vacate and for its side of the dispute. Bethel AME Church has not responded.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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