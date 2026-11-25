NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — For some, the Salvation Army's annual community Thanksgiving dinner is a chance to enjoy a warm meal for the holiday. For others, the appreciation runs much deeper.

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Northwest Tallahassee neighbors find connection and gratitude at Salvation Army's annual community Thanksgiving dinner

For hundreds of neighbors in northwest Tallahassee, the event is an opportunity to enjoy a hot meal and spend the holiday together.

James White knows what it means to have a place at the table.

"A lot of people don't have a place to sit down and eat. I was one of them," White said.

And for Diana Banks, walking through the doors brings back memories of a much different time in her life.

"There was a time when I was homeless and I did come here and had to eat, you know, here. But today I came because I just want to fellowship with other people and just, you know, enjoy the meal," Banks said.

Now employed and no longer experiencing homelessness, Banks returned Wednesday to the same place that helped her years ago.

She is among hundreds of neighbors gathering around the table, sharing conversations and a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

For other neighbors, the dinner is an opportunity to bring people from all walks of life together.

"It doesn't matter what color you are, who you are, how much money you got, it's about bringing unity and it's the time of the holidays for Thanksgiving," Jermaine Miller said.

For Banks, returning to the Salvation Army is a reminder of how far she's come and why she's thankful this holiday season.

"Because now I'm not homeless, you know, I have a job, you know, and I'm on my feet. But I still am. I'm grateful, you know, just to be able to remember that experience," Banks said.

For many of the neighbors who spoke, the day was about more than the food on their plates — it was about having a place to belong and people to share the holiday with.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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