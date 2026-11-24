NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The Salvation Army is expecting at least 350 neighbors this year as organizers work to give everyone a place at the Thanksgiving table.

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Salvation Army prepares to welcome hundreds to annual community Thanksgiving dinner in Tallahassee

Tables are set at the Salvation Army as organizers prepare to welcome hundreds of neighbors for Thanksgiving. The organization is expecting to welcome hundreds to its annual community Thanksgiving dinner, which is about more than just providing a warm meal.

Last year, about 200 people attended the annual community dinner. This year, organizers are expecting at least 350.

Jeremy Bridges, the community relations and volunteer coordinator, told me the expected increase reflects a growing need they've seen in the community.

"We've noticed the past month in October, we had a 60 percent increase in traffic that's coming through, so a lot of people are asking for food out of our food pantry, and so we're looking to just accommodate for those that are coming in," Bridges said.

Local volunteers, including student athletes, will be giving their time to help serve Thanksgiving meals. But beyond the food, organizers hope to create a space that feels like home.

"Having the family like atmosphere, meeting new people hearing people stories and you know, I know people may be having Thanksgiving stories from their past Thanksgiving so just really enjoying laughter and good times," Crystal Bruce, who works in social services at the Salvation Army, said.

Organizers say there's a seat for everyone at the table.

"We get a lot of people through our doors that are alone and just have really no place to go, and we just would like to accommodate them and just allow them to have a place to feel welcome and to have a warm meal and hopefully get to know others and to share that time," Bridges said.

The community Thanksgiving dinner is open to everyone and will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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