NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — A Thanksgiving tradition that has helped feed thousands of people in the Tallahassee community will take a year off.

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Project Annie cancels Thanksgiving meal

Annie Johnson, who has hosted Project Annie's annual Thanksgiving meal for 28 years, says the event will not happen this holiday season as she transitions the building that houses Project Annie into a nursery.

As part of that transition, Johnson says she must move Project Annie out of the building where the Thanksgiving meal has been held for nearly three decades.

Johnson says she did not realize she could not operate both businesses in the same building.

By the time she learned, there was not enough time to make the necessary changes before Thanksgiving.

"I'm sadly saying that I'm not giving it," Johnson said. "I had a lady to tell me, if I find you a kitchen and food, will you give it? It's too late. It's too late. But I would help anybody. I would join in and help people."

For Johnson, the meal has always been about making sure people have somewhere to turn during the holiday.

“I love helping people, and the people would be so glad to come and get, you know, a free meal. Some people didn't have anywhere to cook or no food, and it just made me feel good because God told me to feed His people, and that's what I was doing,” Johnson said.

Johnson says Project Annie served around 2,000 people last year, and she hopes to bring the tradition back next year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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