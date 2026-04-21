NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Plans for a new Buc-ee's in Northwest Tallahassee are moving forward, with the massive gas station expected to bring over 200 full-time jobs to the area.

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Plans for Buc-ee's in Tallahassee to move forward with County meeting Wednesday

County, City, and State staff are set to meet with developers on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at the Renaissance Building on North Macomb Street to offer feedback on the site plan.

Documents show the Buc-ee's, located off Interstate 10 and Capital Circle Northwest, will feature 120 fueling stations and 806 parking spaces. A submitted traffic study indicates 90% of the traffic will come from I-10.

County leaders announced Buc-ee's closed the deal for the land in November last year.

Leon County Chairman Christian Caban said the investment will have long-term impacts.

"We're going to get sales tax dollars for our community," Caban said. "We're going to get gas tax dollars for our community. We're going to be able to take that money and roll that into future projects and infrastructure."

Caban said the Wednesday meeting is an opportunity to work out any hurdles before developers submit for their final permit.

"From there, the applicant can tidy up their plans, make some adjustments as necessary, and it gives them an advantage so they have these things worked out prior to going through the official permitting process," Caban said.

The plans excite neighbors like Cheryl Collier-Brown, who said she makes a point to stop at a Buc-ee's in Georgia whenever she is traveling to Atlanta. On top of that, she's also looking forward to the opportunities that will come with this investment.

"When you have a big business that comes to town, other things are going to follow, other stores, more homes, more apartments, et cetera," Collier-Brown said. "So I think it's going to be excellent. I'm so excited."

Wednesday's meeting is open to the public. You can either join in person or online. Information about how to do that can be found here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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