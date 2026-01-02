Tallahassee nonprofit needs volunteers to keep food assistance program running

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Leon County nonprofit says growing demand for its help shelves is creating an urgent need for more volunteers.



Lemondrop operates 20 help shelves across Leon County, stocked with donated bakery items and open to anyone in need.

One grocery partner donates 8 to 12 carts of baked goods each week to support the shelves.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A local nonprofit says demand for its help shelves continues into the new year.

“It helps people out who ain’t got the money right now and having hard times,” said neighbor Sean Cooper.

I’m neighborhood reporter Lentheus Chaney in northwest Tallahassee, where I spoke with a neighbor who says Lemondrop is helping him put food on the table, and why the organization says more volunteers are needed to keep going.

Lemondrop is a Leon County nonprofit founded in 2011 with a mission centered on turning something sour into something sweet.

The organization operates 20 help shelves across Leon County.

These shelves are stocked with donated bakery items and they’re open to anyone in the community who needs them.

The help shelves work much like free little libraries. Neighbors can stop by at any time and take what they need.

For some, these shelves provide relief during a tough moment.

Neighbor Sean Cooper says he works, but sometimes he still needs a little help.

“I’ve got a job, but, you know, it’s like a little bit here a little bit there, you know. It’s only part time and it’s hard to keep balanced bills, and this, that, and the other and keep food on the table,” Cooper said.

One local grocery partner donates between 8 to 12 grocery carts of baked goods each week.

Lemondrop also shares daily updates in its Facebook group, letting the community know which help shelves have been restocked.

The group relies on volunteers to pick up and stock the shelves with donations.

Right now, they need help Tuesday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The organization has already had to close its community clothing closet boutique due to a lack of volunteers. Without more help, they say other programs could sunset as well.

Volunteer Veronica Manchette says the help shelves are the core of their work and keep good food from being thrown out.

“We are able to pick up donations that expire on the day of the pickup. These donations will typically last even a week. Some people can put in their freezer to make it last longer, so we are saving those things from going in the trash,” Manchette said.

Volunteer Kara Butler has been with the organization for more than a year and says even a small time commitment can have a big impact.

“If you’ve got any urge in your heart to do something for people. This is a great place to start, and the more volunteers we get, the more that we were able to do,” Butler said.

If you would like to volunteer or learn more about the help shelves, you can find information on Lemondrop’s website and Facebook group.

In Northwest Tallahassee, I’m Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

