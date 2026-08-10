Lively Tech students offer free back-to-school haircuts at Griffin Middle

NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Barbering students at Lively Technical College are putting their skills to work by offering free back-to-school haircuts to students at Griffin Middle School.

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Free back-to-school haircuts offered at Griffin Middle School

The event, called Cuts for Success, is happening on Monday, Aug. 10, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A new school year means extra expenses for many families. The event aims to take the cost of a haircut off parents' plates while giving barbering students hands-on, real-world experience.

Aundra Akins, a barbering student at Lively Technical College, says he uses the time in the chair to connect with and encourage the younger students.

"It's an opportunity to be able to talk to them about where we was at, that time when we was in middle school, and at the same time to get the courage of them about how, you know, to start a new semester, a new school year, and to get the kids the opportunity to be able to see that somebody could believe in them," Akins said.

Kevin White, another barbering student, says the experience is about more than just a haircut.

"You get to see them light up when they get that haircut. They get that nice fade or get that nice lineup, and they're happy because they're looking good, ready for the school year. It just gives confidence. It makes everybody feel better when you look good," White said.

The event also benefits the barber students themselves.

"All of us are going to be entering the industry after we graduate, so that gives us a chance to communicate, touch and touch base. And you never know, sometimes that's gaining clients. Sometimes you're figuring out by cutting different people's hair what you're really good at, kind of like, what you need to work on, kind of like, the holes in your game. So it helps all the way around," White said.

The free haircuts are open to all students in the community. For more details click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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