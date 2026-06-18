NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Leon County Schools is preparing to become one of the first districts in Florida to test a new layer of school safety technology designed to help schools and first responders during a crisis.

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Leon County schools implements real-time threat detection system ahead fall 2026 semester

The system is called RADAR — Real-Time Alert, Detection and Response — and it brings together three different technologies.

ZeroEyes provides AI-based weapon detection through security cameras. ARK Strategic provides detailed digital mapping of school campuses. And Campus Guardian Angel adds human-piloted drones designed to provide real-time information to first responders during an emergency.

Amos P. Godby High School is the first Leon County campus to participate.

During a simulated threat, ABC27 watched the system track a suspect's movements, alert school officials, share information with a remote response center, and help guide law enforcement to the threat's location.

Officials say they want students, teachers, and parents to know multiple systems are working together to detect potential threats, share real-time information, guide first responders, and improve decision-making during a crisis.

Officials say the technology can also support remote triage assessments to help identify critical injuries and prioritize medical care.

School leader Dr. Marcus Scott says the drones will not routinely fly over campus. They would only be deployed during a verified emergency.

"What are I impressed about is the level of technology it is used in order to make our students safe point campus from the drone program to the zero eyes of the cameras to get all the information as quickly as possible," Scott said.

Jimmy Williams, Leon County Schools chief of safety and emergency management, says the goal is to create a calm and confident environment.

"We want an environment where our students feel comfortable confident, not anxious our teachers we don't want high anxiety. We need confidence," Williams said.

Leon County is one of 3 Florida school districts participating in the state's drone pilot program and is expected to be operational before the start of the fall 2026 semester.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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