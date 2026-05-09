NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Leon County school leaders want voters to renew a half-cent sales tax — which is set to expire in 2027 — in order to prevent a significant budget shortfall.

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Leon County school leaders push to renew half-cent sales tax before 2027 expiration

The Leon County School Board warns, without the half-cent sales tax, the district could face a $620 million funding gap for facility needs.

The tax currently helps fund school construction, safety upgrades, technology, HVAC systems, roof repairs, and other capital projects across Leon County. District documents show a renewal could generate more than $500 million over 15 years.

District leaders are seeking voter approval through a future ballot referendum. The proposal comes as district leaders continue discussing other possible funding options to address budget pressures, including a proposed millage rate increase on property taxes.

School Board Member Laurie Lawson Cox favors a sales tax extension over a millage rate increase.

"I wish we could do sales tax rather than property tax increase, and I know you talk to the legislature about that...because then everyone gets to contribute," Cox said.

Parent David West says he supports keeping the sales tax but expressed reservations about the district's broader budget approach.

"We are the victim of the unintended consequences of poor legislation. We've had several problems that are causing part of the problem that Leon County schools have," West said.

West said he supports the sales tax continuation but opposes overlapping tax structures.

"We've had the sales tax. Let's just keep that going. Let's keep some stability to this. But at the same time, I do not agree with property taxes at all. I think you should tax one thing. Tax expenditures, tax income, or tax wealth, but don't tax all three simultaneously overlapping and multiple times," West said.

If approved for the ballot, voters would have the final say on whether to extend the half-cent sales tax beyond 2027. County leaders will discuss the item at Tuesday's commission meeting.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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