Leon County School Board advances tax increase plan to address district funding shortfall

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Leon County School District hopes a tax increase will help deal with a funding shortfall.

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Leon County School Board advances proposed property tax increase to address district funding shortfall

The Leon County School Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to move forward with a possible one-point millage rate increase. Board members directed Superintendent Rocky Hanna to prepare a draft resolution.

The move could generate an estimated $24 million for the district. One mill equals $1 per $1,000 of taxable property value. For example, if a home is valued at $200,000, the increase adds about $200 per year in taxes.

District leaders say the plan will include a public workshop where constituents can weigh in.

"I’ve taken pride in how we manage the funds of this district and the taxpayer in this district. I've taken pride in that for the last decade. Tonight is really just to gauge where we go next," Hanna said.

If approved, the referendum would go to the county commission, who could put it on the November ballot.

Leon Classroom Teachers Association President Scott Mazur supports the measure.

"This is an opportunity for us to put in our own hands as a community distributive leadership. Let the community decide. Do you want strong public schools? Do you want great educators in the classroom? Do you want to strengthen our community and the answer is 'yes', so we vote for it," Mazur said.

Tuesday’s meeting also included action on employee pay. The board unanimously approved a two-percent raise for district staff and bargaining units. Exempt staff will receive a one-percent increase.

Board members also signed off on a 15-year charter renewal for the School of Arts and Sciences, extending that contract through 2041.

The next key step in the millage discussion will happen on May 11. The district could see the draft resolution on that day during the agenda review set for 2 p.m.

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