NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Public safety agencies in Leon County are collecting school supplies at all five Tallahassee Walmart locations this Saturday to help students prepare for the upcoming school year.

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Leon County public safety agencies team up for school supply drive this Saturday in Tallahassee

On Saturday, five local agencies will be at Walmart locations across Tallahassee from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., collecting backpacks, pencils, notebooks, and other classroom essentials.



Tallahassee Fire Department will be at the Walmart on Apalachee Parkway.

Tallahassee Police Department will be at the Kerry Forest location.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office will be at the Mahan Walmart.

EMS will be at the North Monroe location.

The Council on the Status of Men and Boys will be at the Tennessee Street location.

Jovanni Hampton with the Leon County Sheriff's Office said the drive is an easy way for neighbors to support students and give back to families in need.

"Many folks in Leon County have extra school supplies. Maybe they have a child who just recently graduated, and now they have folders, pencils, erasers that they want to get rid of; don't throw it away. Come to the Walmarts on Mahan Apalachee any area all the four Walmart locations there will be a table set up where you can drop off those supplies to support another child in need." Hampton said.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office said the agencies will distribute the collected supplies between August 3rd and August 7th. The first day of school for Leon County is August 12th.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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