NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Juneteenth celebrations in Tallahassee are prompting conversations that go beyond history, with some neighbors asking whether economic opportunity is reaching historically Black neighborhoods.

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Juneteenth celebrations in Tallahassee spark conversations about economic opportunity in Black neighborhoods

Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Texas learned they were free — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. 160 years later, some people say the conversation has shifted from freedom won to opportunity gained. They say issues like employment, homeownership, business ownership, and economic mobility remain part of the journey.

Josh Johnson, an entrepreneur and CEO of 621 Gallery, says the challenge is not just building wealth — it is also gaining access to the opportunities needed to build it.

"There's not just a wealth gap, but there's also an opportunity gap and so one of the things that I'm reminded of as a person who is still fighting a good fight and trying to keep a business open and dealing with being a black man in the south is that the opportunity gap is just as wide as the wealthy gap," Johnson said.

Some of those challenges can be seen in the numbers. Federal contracting data shows Black-owned businesses received about 1.23% of federal contract dollars in fiscal year 2025, down from 1.53% in 2022. Locally, U.S. Census data shows the median household income in the 32303 ZIP code is about $62,000. In the 32304 ZIP code, it is about $32,000.

For some neighbors, those numbers help explain why Juneteenth remains relevant today. They say the holiday is not only about reflecting on the past, but also about preparing the next generation for the future.

Danelle Bernten lives in the 32303 ZIP code and is raising a teenage son. She says Juneteenth creates an opportunity to teach young people about their history while also helping them see what is possible for their future.

"Our children need to know and not just be protected in the sense of historical peace, but let them know that, there are now, you have the freedom to own a business," Bernten said.

Alan Speed, a co-organizer of Tallahassee's Juneteenth Empowerment Festival, says conversations about ownership and economic empowerment are part of what the celebration is designed to encourage.

"It's very very important to control your own community with your own dollars and keep them growing. I call it building a circle and grow," Speed said.

The Juneteenth Empowerment Day Festival is Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Cascades Park in Tallahassee.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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