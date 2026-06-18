NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Community members, advocates, and local leaders gathered at the Tallahassee Urban League to discuss gun violence and public safety as new sheriff's office data shows weapon-related calls continue across Leon County.

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Gun violence in Tallahassee: Community leaders call for early intervention and education

Gun violence remains a major concern in Tallahassee, with new data from the Leon County Sheriff's Office showing deputies responded to 9 weapon-related calls between June 12th and June 16th.

Those incidents included 2 shots fired calls, 2 assaults involving weapons, 2 trespassing with weapon calls, 1 threat involving a weapon, 1 verbal disturbance involving a weapon, and 1 other weapon-related incident.

The numbers helped drive a broader conversation Thursday as residents, advocates, and local leaders gathered at the Tallahassee Urban League to discuss gun violence and public safety.

Mayor John Dailey said the community must find a better path forward.

"The gun violence must stop. The gun violence must stop. We, as a society, need to learn a better way of conflict resolution that does not include violence."

Curtis Taylor, President of the Tallahassee Urban League, said the conversation around gun violence has become a parenting necessity.

"Parents were encouraged to talk to their kids about the birds and the bees, but today we have to talk to them about gun violence. We have to explain to them that drugs and guns lead to death."

For Miaisha Mitchell, the issue is personal. The lifelong Tallahassee resident brought children to the discussion and said she has seen the impact of gun violence on her own family.

"It takes a while for you to recognize how it really does impact your life because your children are impacted, your grandchildren are impacted. When they are impacted, it impacts us, you know, and it brings it to my heart."

Retiring Tallahassee Police Deputy Chief Maurice Holmes said communities can help reduce violence by taking simple steps to keep firearms out of the wrong hands.

"Something that we can control is leaving guns in unlocked cars, which gun control or gun laws have absolutely no bearing on."

Community leaders said reducing gun violence will require more than enforcement. They said it will take early intervention, education, and consistent community involvement.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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