NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Adam Gaffney has lived with limited vision his entire life. He was born with a degenerative eye disease that has left him with very little sight.

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For 85 years, Florida Division of Blind Services helps people with vision loss live independently

But that hasn't stopped him from building a career in technology. Gaffney graduated from Florida State University, where he studied computer science. He says the Florida Division of Blind Services provided the specialized equipment and training he needed to succeed.

Today, Gaffney is celebrating 30 years working for the same agency that helped him. The Florida Division of Blind Services, which has helped people with vision loss live more independently for 85 years, is marking that milestone today.

"I have a little bit of useful vision, but not much I use the vision that I have the best I can. I use a lot of adaptive aids and technology," Gaffney said.

Gaffney showed me how his phone reads information aloud, helping him manage everything from work meetings to transportation.

"And those things helped me to get through school and do the things that normal college students would be required to do so I could be prepared for the job that I have now," Gaffney said.

He's far from alone in living with vision loss. According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, more than 4,500 working-age adults in Leon County have difficulty seeing, even when wearing glasses. That's about 2.3% of adults ages 18 to 64.

As the Division of Blind Services celebrates 85 years, Florida Education Commissioner Henry Mack is highlighting how its programs help people with visual impairments get an education, find jobs and live independently. Mack says access to affordable job training can help open those doors.

"Certainly for people with disabilities, don't let the disability define you. It doesn't need to mean that there is no opportunity for a high wage occupation or job. There are avenues for people with disabilities to get the kind of training to change their life trajectory," Mack said.

Gaffney says there are resources available for people who may be afraid of losing their vision or worried about what it could mean for their careers. The division offers job training, adaptive technology and support to help people remain independent.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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