NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Several properties in Leon County could get a facelift, including the old Tallahassee Mall along North Monroe Street. Starting Jan. 1, federal tax breaks could draw investors and help breathe new life into the area.

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Federal tax breaks could spur redevelopment at old Tallahassee Mall and other Leon County properties

The program offers federal tax breaks to eligible investors who reinvest profits from the sale of assets into qualifying projects. At the former Tallahassee Mall, the Office of Economic Vitality says that could help attract investors to redevelop the property.

Shola Akisanya remembers when the mall was a busy gathering place. He says it has lost some of that appeal over the years.

"We need a community center a rec center for the kids we used to have one, the Macon community center, but it's no longer there," Akisanya said.

ABC 27's Lentheus Chaney took Akisanya's request to Keith Bowers, director at the Office of Economic Vitality, asking what type of input community members would have on what happens there.

"So one of the things that has been important throughout this process is the input and feedback from from the residents and folks in the community that sort of helped us shape the nomination process. They were heavily engaged in that, and I foresee as developers and investors come into those areas. It would make sense for them to reach out to the community and determine what they'd like to see as a result of some of those investments," Bowers said.

The opportunity zone map also adds parts of Woodville, where the Office of Economic Vitality says the incentives could help attract a grocery store or restaurant.

Christic Henry lives in the Apalachee Ridge neighborhood, which is census tract 10.2. It first became an opportunity zone in 2018, and Henry says the designation has drastically improved her neighborhood.

"Our home ownership rates went up. The number of homes that were taken and renovated in those areas went up substantially. The homes that were that were purchased and renovated were sold to new homeowners," Henry said.

The new map takes effect Jan. 1, and the designations last 10 years. The Office of Economic Vitality says it will help connect investors with potential projects in those areas.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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