NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Families displaced from Terra Lake Heights may have legal options after the complex's foreclosure and bankruptcy. Here's what experts say they should know.

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Displaced Terra Lake Heights residents may have legal options after bankruptcy, experts say

Residents forced out of a Tallahassee apartment complex are navigating a financial and legal maze after a foreclosure, a bankruptcy, and an evacuation order all collided.

A $16 million loan on the Terra Lake Heights property came due in 2024. By fall of that year, the property was in foreclosure, and months later, control shifted away from the original owner.

The property then entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and a trustee took over day-to-day operations. By that point, problems at the complex were already piling up.

"So I understand why, but the fact that it got to that point is is sad and disappointing really as a community that shouldn't have happened."

For the people who lived there, the timeline does not matter as much as what comes next, where they go, and whether they can get any of their money back.

Legal expert Michael Markham says tenants may have options, but they are not simple.

"If they were displaced, yeah, I think they could file a claim. If the tenants even knew about the bankruptcy, a lot of times tenants aren't notified, and sometimes that's done for practical reasons. If you go notifying your tenants, you can imagine how many people will move out the second they find out they're in bankruptcy," Markham said.

Those claims could include security deposits or costs from being forced to move. Experts say, however, that tenants often end up last in line when it comes to getting paid.

Leon County released a statement outlining resources available to displaced residents: "Leon County is coordinating with our community partners to connect displaced residents with available services, including: Big Bend Continuum of Care for housing assistance, 2-1-1 Big Bend for human services information and assistance, Legal Services of North Florida for legal assistance."

Leaders at 211 Big Bend say displaced neighbors who still need support can call and will be guided to available housing resources.

"We also have resources at the flats at Ridge Road and some other places for apartments and housing," Kay Ignacio, CEO of 211 Big Bend, said.

Markham says anyone impacted should consider speaking with an attorney about their options. The FSU Pro Bono Clinic is available to assist.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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