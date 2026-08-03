Compost Community faces setback, finds support from Tallahassee

Compost CommunityNORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — has kept thousands of gallons of food scraps out of landfills for years, but the loss of its only work truck now threatens weekly pickups and deliveries.

Every week, food scraps from homes and restaurants across Tallahassee are turned into compost that helps people grow food, improve soil, and keep organic waste out of the trash.

Now, the small business behind that mission needs help staying on the road.

Compost Community owner, Sundiata Hardy-El, says after his only work truck was totaled in a crash, he is now left with no vehicle which he needs for weekly pickups and deliveries.

To keep serving customers, he has been borrowing trucks from friends.

"I got good people around me, friends, childhood friends, and I'm just like borrowing their truck, like paying them like a daily rate to borrow their truck, and that's been our saving grace," Hardy-El, said.

For one Tallahassee family, the weekly compost pickup has kept thousands of gallons of food scraps out of landfills over a span of 13 years.

"And we're just a small family, but if it's 13 years, that's times 52 weeks to three to five gallons a week. That's just a lot that's not going into Tallahassee landfills," Jessica Clark, customer, said.

Hardy-El says you don't have to be a gardener to participate in the composting process.

Instead, the food scraps you set out each week can become compost that someone else uses to grow food, flowers or plants.

"Somebody's going to benefit from eating the food that's grown from that compost that you contributed to to the operation," Hardy-El said.

Customers say losing the service would mean losing more than a weekly pickup.

"It would be a huge loss to the community. The work that group that he and his business do with school kids, with restaurants, with all kinds of things, I think that would be a big loss," Kyle Killian, customer, said.

Hardy-El,has started a GoFundMe to help replace the truck.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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