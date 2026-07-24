NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The Children's Services Council of Leon County has released a new strategic plan that will direct millions of taxpayer dollars toward nine community goals over the next four years.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Children's Services Council of Leon County unveils 4-year strategic plan focused on youth mental health, family needs

The plan focuses on kindergarten readiness, youth mental health, family well-being, food insecurity, housing stability, and helping more young adults succeed after high school.

Before speaking with council leaders, ABC27's Lentheus Chaney asked two local parents the same question: What is the biggest challenge facing your family right now, and what support would make the biggest difference?

Deanna Lindstrom, a parent in the community, pointed to mental health as her top concern.

"Mental health support there's a lot of stigma attached to that and a lot of people who might need help," Lindstrom said.

Mohamed Ahmed, another local parent, shared a similar worry about raising children in the digital age.

"In my opinion, the biggest challenge is to keep or to protect my kids mental health, especially in the age of social media," Ahmed said.

CSC Leon Executive Director Cecka Rose Green said those community concerns, along with feedback from local experts, helped shape the organization's priorities and will guide funding decisions through 2030.

"One of the strategic goals is dealing with mental health and behavioral health. CSC Leon has the ability to fund conception all the way to career or college so up to age 23 and 364 days," Rose Green said.

Families seeking support are encouraged to contact CSC Leon directly.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.