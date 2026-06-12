NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Cherokee Estates on White Drive is closing after more than 50 years, displacing residents who received 30-day notices to vacate. The owner cites an untraceable water leak that more than doubled the property's monthly water bill.

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Cherokee Estates mobile home park closing after decades, leaving Tallahassee families scrambling for housing

Owner Rick Hartsfield says his father built Cherokee Estates in 1967, but the more-than-5-acre property has been in the family since the 1920s. Hartsfield says an untraceable water leak caused the property's monthly water bill to jump from about $6,000 to more than $13,000.

"It's just a legacy that, you know, for unforeseen circumstances that we're having to close. And it hurts," Hartsfield said.

Neighbors on the property are now packing up after receiving 30-day notices terminating their tenancy. For many, the closure means losing both their home and their community.

Paul McGlynn has lived at Cherokee Estates for 21 years. He says the search for a new place to live has been difficult.

"Here I am at the crossroads here. I don't know what to do, don't know where to go. I put in applications and precious money, $50 a pop, and I keep getting all this no, no, no, no, no," McGlynn said.

Other tenants say they cannot find a place in Tallahassee they can afford on short notice.

"Apartments are expensive. I'mma have to go stay with my sister for a couple of months and try to save money and try to find an apartment. Everywhere I've been looking is you know $1,000 or $900 and I can't afford to pay that much on a fixed income," Willie Aikens said.

According to Zillow, the average rent in the 32304 ZIP code is about $1,400 a month. Zillow data shows rent for studio apartments averages about $905 a month, one-bedroom apartments average about $950 a month, and two-bedroom apartments average about $1,295 a month.

In a written statement, Hartsfield said in part:

"Our mission to provide affordable housing has been at the heart of our family's work for decades. Closing the park was a difficult decision for our family. We are truly grateful for the opportunity to serve thousands of residents who have been part of the Cherokee Estates community over the years."

Hartsfield says the city is scheduled to disconnect the water Friday, but some tenants say they still have not found a new place to stay.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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