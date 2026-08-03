NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Back-to-school shopping costs have barely budged this year, but many families say they are still feeling financial pressure — and the culprit may not be school supplies at all.

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Back-to-school spending is nearly flat, but rising everyday costs still strain family budgets

The National Retail Federation says the average family will spend about $864 on back-to-school shopping this year, only a few dollars more than last year. School supplies account for about $146 of that total.

For many families, the strain comes from keeping up with the rising cost of groceries, gas, housing, insurance, and other everyday expenses. Jasmyne Arnold, a mother of 4, said the pressure adds up quickly.

"For me as a mother of 4, it has been some days it's been a struggle."

Arnold said the challenge goes well beyond the school supply list.

"Food, clothes, hygiene products, medicine, just other expenses that come into play that parents still have to try to make it work, figure it out."

To help ease some of that burden, Help Brings Hope Florida is partnering with Engage Church to collect and fill 50 backpacks for students at Riley Elementary and Griffin Heights Middle School.

Ryan Mohorn with Help Brings Hope Florida said the organization focuses its efforts where the need is greatest. The two schools serve students in the 32304 zip code — one of the poorest zip codes in Florida.

Mohorn said the work is about closing gaps in the community.

"We try to bridge the gap in the community, and that's homelessness and maternal and child health and food insecurity, where we can take some of the stress off of mothers who are a little bit unfortunate, our families, who are a little bit unfortunate, by donating book bags, and school supplies to them."

School principals, counselors, and case managers will identify the students who receive the backpacks to help ensure they reach the families with the greatest need.

Engage Church leader Isaiah Langdon said supporting local students starts with simple acts of service.

"There is action in your community; it's not something you have to go far for, even if it's something that is as organizes this or as knocking on the door and saying hello."

Langdon said he anticipates the organization will continue its giving throughout the school year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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