‘A wake-up call’: Tallahassee leaders push for action after Perry St shooting

NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The Perry Street shooting has prompted local leaders to call for a stronger community response to youth violence, with an emphasis on supporting young people and addressing challenges that can affect their futures.

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‘A wake-up call’: Tallahassee leaders push for action after Perry Street shooting

Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor says the shooting should serve as a wake-up call for leaders and organizations across Tallahassee.

“What has occurred is a wake-up call, and this call is for the city, the county, the schools, our organizations, civic groups,” Proctor said.

Proctor says preventing future violence requires examining the challenges facing young people in the communtiy, including poverty and access to basic needs.

“We've got to extend a recognition, an examination of the challenges that poverty brings, from emotional, psychological stability, mental health, food, and people need to know that they are loved and that they belong to somebody, and somebody cares about them,” Proctor said.

Pastor Rudy Ferguson says adults throughout the community have a role to play in helping young people access support and opportunities.

He believes parents, faith leaders, community leaders, and neighbors must work together to help young people navigate challenges and see possibilities for their futures.

“But if we, as fathers, mothers, pastors, community leaders, and neighbors, go back to the village concept, I believe we can grab those young people,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson says creating safer communities also means ensuring young people have environments where they can learn, grow, and feel supported.

“We owe it to them. We owe it to our grandchildren. We owe it to these people to ensure that they're safe. We have to create an environment where they can grow, they can learn, and become positive, productive citizens. That is our responsibility,” Ferguson said.

Both leaders emphasize that supporting young people requires more than responding after violence occurs and that the next step is turning those calls for collaboration into a coordinated effort to support young people and help prevent future violence.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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