What's it like to deploy with the American Red Cross after a disaster?

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — When disasters strike, the American Red Cross is often among the first to respond.

With nearly 90% of its workforce being made up of volunteers, the Capital Area chapter is looking for more local people willing to deploy and help other communities in need.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

What its like to deploy with American Red Cross after a disaster

Families affected by disasters can suddenly find themselves without the basics: food, shelter, and a safe place to turn.

For volunteers, being there during those moments can make all the difference.

Mark Donahue deployed from the Big Bend to Tennessee earlier this year after winter storms caused widespread power outages. He helped manage shelters and support impacted families.

"With the winter storms and the power outages, people who are living right on the edge of sort of on the brink, where things like this can make a big difference and sway in their life," Donahue said.

Donahue says the experience showed him the impact one person can make when someone else needs help the most.

"It's an incredibly meaningful experience. The chance to do something something greater than yourself for our neighbors, I highly recommend it to anybody who's on the fence," Donahue said.

Candi Collyer, the Community Disaster Program Manager for the Capital Area, says volunteers receive training and can serve in different roles based on their interest and availability.

"If we didn't have volunteers to go, there's a lot of people that go without the things they need. So we have volunteers to help feed. We have volunteers that take out disaster supplies," Collyer said.

The Capital Area American Red Cross says just as other communities have deployed to help this community in times of need, they are looking for local volunteers willing to answer that call for others. Those interested in volunteering can get started here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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