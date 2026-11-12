NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — ABC 27 and Second Harvest of the Big Bend are teaming up again to help families put Thanksgiving dinner on the table, and a Tallahassee teen is raising the donation match for this year's ABC 27 Turkey Drive.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Tallahassee teen boosts ABC 27 Turkey Drive match to $30,000 as grocery prices climb for families

Cameron Kise, 17, and his organization, Creative Kids, will match donations dollar for dollar, up to $30,000, as families pay more at the grocery store.

Second Harvest says grocery prices nationwide were up nearly 2% in September compared with a year earlier. Fruits and vegetables cost nearly 4% more.

Here in the Big Bend, Second Harvest says one in six people faces hunger. For children, it's one in four.

"Yeah, you know, families are struggling right now. Gas prices are up, grocery costs haven't gone down, and so we're seeing an increased need, and that's what makes this upcoming holiday so special. A frozen turkey can go a long way to supporting a family during a special time of the year," Jacob Reiter said.

Kise founded Creative Kids, which matched $25,000 in donations in 2025. Kise says this year, his organization is putting up $5,000 more. I asked him about his organization's commitment to stepping up to help feed families.

"You know we still are noticing a lot of families in our community that are still facing food and security and I don't think there's anyone that should really be facing the things that they're facing so you know I just wanna want you know get involved and try and help as much as I can," Kise said.

ABC 27 and Second Harvest will use the donations to help feed families at the Thanksgiving distribution. Reiter broke down just how far your dollars will go.

"That match really helps out our turkey drive and our Thanksgiving distribution, and every dollar we can support up to four meals, so the food bank is really good at stretching the dollar," Reiter said.

This year, ABC 27 and Second Harvest aim to collect 1,000 frozen turkeys and $50,000 in donations.

WTXL ABC 27

You can drop off a frozen turkey Nov. 19 at Bannerman Crossing or Ponce de Leon Park from 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

ABC 27 will team up with Second Harvest to hand out Thanksgiving meals Nov. 21 at Governor's Square Mall, starting at 7 a.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.