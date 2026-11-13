NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — A Tallahassee radio group is bringing the community together to fight hunger ahead of the holiday season. Through its third Camp Out for Hunger, organizers hope to fill an entire shipping container with food donations to help families in need across the Big Bend.

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Tallahassee radio group rallies community to fight hunger ahead of holiday season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — You never really know what someone else might be going through, even someone standing next to you in the grocery store.

As the holiday season approaches, one local radio group is reminding Big Bend residents that helping a neighbor can start with something as simple as donating a can of food.

Outside the Walmart on Thomasville Road in northeast Tallahassee, Adams Radio Group and Tallahassee Ford are hosting their third Camp Out for Hunger.

Their goal is to fill an entire shipping container with food donations for Second Harvest of the Big Bend, helping provide meals to families facing food insecurity across the region.

But organizers say the event is about more than collecting food. It’s also about reminding people that hunger can affect anyone.

“It’s always somebody out there that doesn’t know where their next meal is coming from,” said Twiggins, operations manager for Adams Radio Group. “That’s why this area of Tallahassee needs to come out and support your neighbors because you never know that could be you, that can be somebody that is standing next to you in the checkout line.”

Twiggins said the idea to bring the event to Tallahassee came after seeing the impact of a similar food drive in Mobile, Alabama.

He wanted to use the reach of local radio stations to do more than entertain listeners. He wanted to help feed the community.

“We can report the news all day. We can be on the radio, but if we’re not out there helping the community, we’re not doing our jobs,” Twiggins said.

With Second Harvest of the Big Bend distributing food to families throughout the region, organizers say every contribution matters.

Whether it’s a single can, a bag of groceries or a monetary donation, each gift brings the group one step closer to filling the container.

Twiggins said even small financial contributions can make a significant impact, noting that Second Harvest can provide four meals for every dollar donated.

As the holidays draw closer, organizers hope the community will come together to fill the container to the top.

Because for the families receiving that food, each donation represents more than a meal. It’s one less thing they have to worry about.

Organizers say they will continue collecting donations until the shipping container is full.

Residents can drop off nonperishable food items at the Walmart on Thomasville Road in Tallahassee or make a monetary donation online at HOT1049.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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