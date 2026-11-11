NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — After years of concerns about speeding, neighbors in Tallahassee's Old Town neighborhood worked with the city to get new stop signs installed.

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Tallahassee neighbors speak up to get new stop signs amid speeding concerns

Neighbors say getting the city's help started with speaking up and working with the city's Traffic Mobility Engineer.

“We've got new installed stop signs here at this intersection that I believe are helping quite a bit in terms of slowing down the students as they see the approaching stop signs,” Marsha Turner, Old Town Neighborhood Association President, said.

The Old Town neighborhood sits just minutes from Leon High School.

During the school day, neighbors see student drivers passing through as they arrive for class, leave campus for lunch, and head home at dismissal.

But some drivers are still rolling through the intersection without coming to a complete stop, while others are ignoring the signs entirely.

Leon High School senior Sylvie Williamson says drivers need to be mindful of people walking in the neighborhood.

“People could be out here, like I'm walking my dog, and I know I've been driving to school, and it's really late, or it's really dark out, and I don't see people. So just going slow is important because I don't want anybody to get hurt,” Williamson said.

While the new stop signs are a step toward addressing the concerns, neighbors say the work is not over.

They want parents to continue talking with their children about speeding and responsible driving.

Turner hopes other Tallahassee communities experiencing similar problems will speak up and work with the city to find possible solutions.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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