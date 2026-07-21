Owner offers $5,000 reward after beloved family dog found dead on Tallahassee porch

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — A Tallahassee family is searching for answers after their dog was found dead on their front porch, and the owner is offering a $5,000 reward for information.

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Family offers $5K reward after dog found dead on Tallahassee porch

Stoli, an almost 11-year-old rescue dog belonging to the Belletto family, was found Sunday afternoon lying on the front porch of their Leon County home in the Ox Bottom area of northeast Tallahassee, surrounded by blood.

The family says Stoli rarely wandered from home, but Sunday afternoon was different. The family noticed Stoli was not in the house and drove around the neighborhood looking for her.

After searching for about 30 minutes, the family returned to find her on the porch.

"On my way back, I pulled into the front porch area, and I found her," Belletto said. "Imagine walking home to your house and finding a family member murdered in a pool of blood on your front porch. It's tragic. I'm scarred. My son is scarred," Nicholas Belletto, the dogs owner, said.

For nearly a decade, Stoli was described as more than a pet. The professionally trained dog was known for her gentle temperament and was loved by neighbors who often walked her.

"Everybody sees these kids walking my dog. They see me walking my dog. She's an old lady. She's gray. She's slow. She doesn't really want anything to do with anybody, but she's been a really good dog, family dog for us," Belletto said.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office confirms deputies responded to the home Sunday afternoon. Belletto says deputies interviewed neighbors and asked residents to check surveillance cameras, but no answers have emerged.

"I'm not here to get any kind of sympathy or poor me. I'm here to find the perpetrator. I've got 5,000 on the line to find the person, the perpetrator, so I can save another family from having to go through what we're having to go through," Belletto said.

While Belletto says he is glad Stoli made it back home and that there is closure on where she ended up, the family is still looking for answers on why this may have happened.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Leon County Sheriff's Office or reach out to the owner through his Facebook post.

Nicholas Belletto's Facebook can be found here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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